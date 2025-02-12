According to some reports, Hamas is beginning to backtrack after threats from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Wednesday, February 12, 2025, 6:57 AM

The terrorist organization Hamas declared on Tuesday, February 11, in response to the threats from Netanyahu and Trump:

« We are committed to respecting the agreement—as long as Israel is committed to it. »

Following Netanyahu’s statements regarding the ultimatum by Saturday for the return of all living hostages, Hamas reacted and issued an official proclamation condemning Trump’s « racist statements » and declaring that the expulsion of Gazans from Gaza will not succeed.

Hamas added, « to be committed to the ceasefire agreement as long as the occupier is committed to it, as promised by the mediators. » It is Israel that is not fulfilling its obligations, and the responsibility for any delay or complication would rest on its shoulders.

No information has been received regarding the release of the hostages scheduled for Saturday.

Consequently, in the panic that followed the Bipeurs affair in Lebanon, the leaders of the terrorist movement Hamas were ordered to avoid using all means of communication such as mobile phones, the Internet, and to hide. The instruction initially scheduled for the end of phase A was brought forward in light of recent developments and the fear of an Israeli army intervention.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had previously sent a clear message to Hamas, announcing that if the Hamas terrorists did not release the abducted individuals by Saturday afternoon, it would mean a violation of the agreements made and the ceasefire would end immediately:

« The Israeli army will resume intense fighting until Hamas is definitively defeated. »

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu delivered a strong message to the terrorist organization Hamas this evening, following the special cabinet meeting he convened.

Benjamin Netanyahu:

« I have just finished a four-hour in-depth discussion within the political-security cabinet. » We all expressed our outrage at the shocking situation of our three hostages released last Saturday. We have all also welcomed President Trump’s request to release our hostages before noon on Saturday, and we have all also welcomed the president’s revolutionary vision for the future of Gaza. In light of Hamas’s announcement of its decision to violate the agreement and not release our hostages, I ordered the IDF yesterday to gather forces inside and around the Gaza Strip. This operation is being carried out during these hours. It will be completed in the near future. The decision I unanimously adopted within the cabinet is as follows: If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end and the Israeli army will resume intense fighting « until Hamas is definitively defeated. »

Israel News with 0404Information and www.srugim.co.il

Photo: Avi Ohayon, GPO