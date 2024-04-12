Iran poised to launch ‘massive attack’ on Israel, US warns

It would be a brutal extension of the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to the United States and its allies, “massive” missile or drone strikes by Iran or its allied groups against military and government targets in Israel are imminent, Bloomberg reports.

The attack, which could use high-precision missiles, could take place in the coming days, sources close to US and Israeli intelligence said. It is more a question of « when » the strikes will occur than « if » they will occur, according to the sources in question.