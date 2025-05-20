Israel under pressure: when diplomatic morality clashes with the reality of terrorism

Alain SAYADA

By Alain Sayada

Editor-in-chief – Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently faced a joint statement from the French, British, and Canadian governments, demanding that Israel cease its military operations in Gaza. A barely veiled threat of diplomatic sanctions, if Jerusalem did not comply with what can only be called an ultimatum.

It is legitimate to ask the following question: where was this same diplomatic firmness when on October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists massacred 1,200 Israelis, kidnapped children, raped women, and spread terror at our borders? Where were the « concrete measures » against the perpetrators of this modern pogrom?

What these Western capitals struggle to understand, or pretend to ignore, is that Israel is not waging an occupation war. Israel is waging a war of survival, a war imposed by a radical Islamist organization, classified as a terrorist group by the European Union itself. A war that no democratic country would agree to suspend as long as its citizens were threatened.

Yes, the humanitarian suffering in Gaza is tragic. But it is primarily the result of a cynical strategy by Hamas, which hides behind civilians, diverts humanitarian aid, and turns hospitals into military headquarters. Israel does not fight the Palestinian people, but those who have chosen terror as their banner.

The lesson to be drawn from this diplomatic pressure is that part of the Western world has lost its moral instinct. We are asking Israel to stop its legitimate defense while Israeli hostages are still being held in the tunnels of Gaza, while rockets continue to rain down, while Hamas still dreams of our destruction.

We salute the courage of the Israeli people and their army, who are fighting not only for their security but also for the values of civilization in the face of barbarism. We call on friendly nations to remember that terrorism is not fought with empty words or diplomatic ultimatums, but with determination, justice, and truth.

Israel will continue, no matter the cost, to defend its citizens. Because no country, no people, can – nor should – accept less.

Am Israel Haï.

