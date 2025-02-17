Recordings reveal links between Hamas and UNRWA

Recently leaked recordings show that humanitarian aid intended for Gaza is being directly funneled to Hamas leaders, instead of reaching the population in need.

Recordings of communications between Hamas agents, broadcast by the Israeli channel N12 on Sunday, reveal that humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip at the beginning of 2024 was diverted to Hamas leaders, instead of reaching the Gazan citizens.

Although Israel presented these recordings to the United States, the Biden administration maintained that 250 aid trucks were being delivered daily to the Gaza population.

The recordings also highlight close ties between Hamas and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

« For now, surveillance is ongoing and we will receive updates. » « There are certainly injuries among them, including UNRWA employees and two police officers, » can be heard in one of the recordings. According to N12, junior Hamas agents expressed their dissatisfaction that aid was not reaching them.

These agents also complained that the wives of Hamas members who had expressed concerns were attacked in a Rafah mosque in retaliation by other terrorists. « They entered the women’s section and beat them, » the recordings indicate.

« The leadership (of Hamas) is not involved in this matter and has been following the events from the beginning, » said a person reacting to the incident. « Spare me these stories about the leadership not being involved. » Pray that we disperse before being taken south. I swear to you that we will tear you to pieces. Tell the leaders of Khan Younès that too. We will tear you apart. You only care about yourselves. There is no leader, » added another voice.

All the leaders of Khan Younès should cover their heads because they are not men. They enter the women’s rooms and beat them inside. Everyone must understand that our honor is more precious than our lives.

« Our blood is worth nothing when it comes to our honor. » Despite everything we are going through, it is what consumes us from within. War is one thing, rockets and nothing else scare us. Until this question. That’s what killed us. « Our honor, » can also be heard in the recordings.

Alain SAYADA for Israel News