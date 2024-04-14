The Spokesman of the Israel Defense Force, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has made a Statement reporting that 99% of the Threats that were launched tonight against Israel by Iran were Intercepted which is a Very Significant Strategic Achievement; he further states that out of 170 One-Way “Suicide” Drone and 30 Land-Attack Cruise Missiles launched by Iran, 0 were able to enter Israeli Airspace and 25 of the Cruise Missiles were Downed by the Israeli Air Force. Alongside that, of the 120 Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles only a few Impacted the Territory of Israel having Struck the Area of Nevatim Airbase in the Negev Desert causing Minor Damage to Infrastructure; however despite the Damage, the Base is still Operational and Preparing to receive the 3 Squadron of F-35Is that are Stationed at the Base and have been Airborne tonight conducting Interceptions.