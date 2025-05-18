Video: Triumphant return of Yuval Dayan to Israel: a nation in jubilation

Hatred was present, but the public did not fall for it.

Where the jury, through a clearly political vote, relegated Israel to 15th place, the viewers acclaimed Yuval Dayan’s performance, placing it far ahead. A stinging rebuke for those who hoped to see the Israeli song relegated to the shadows.

No, Israel did not win the official trophy. But Israel has won the hearts of millions of people across Europe and the world.



Bravo also to Louane, who proudly represented France by securing a very honorable 7th place. A quality performance that also deserved a better fate.

But that night, the real winner was Yuval.

She hoped to reach the top 5, she finished second. But above all, she came first in the hearts of the public.

Survivor of the October 7 pogrom, Yuval showed the whole world the resilience of a people, their pride, and their strength. Despite the attempts to disrupt by pro-Palestinian activists, she took the stage, standing tall, dignified, and moving, and waved the blue and white colors of the Israeli flag, before concluding with this heartfelt cry:

Am Israel Haï – The people of Israel live.

The people of Israel are alive. And it will remain so.

Alain SAYADA

Editor-in-chief – Israel News