Gaza: Hamas announces the return of the bodies of four hostages to Israel

including those of the Bibas family, information to be taken with caution

This information, although deeply sad, highlights the troubling reality of the psychological manipulation we have been confronted with. Hamas has indeed become an expert in this field, using tactics to influence perceptions and emotions both locally and internationally.

Hamas announces that it will return to Israel on Thursday, February 20, the remains of four hostages held in Gaza. Hamas will return to Israel on Thursday the bodies of four hostages held in the Gaza Strip, announced Khalil al-Hayya, head of the negotiation team of the Palestinian Islamist movement, on Tuesday. Among these remains are those of the Bibas family: the mother, Shiri, and her two children, Ariel and little Kfir, 8 and a half months old, kidnapped on October 7, as reported in a Hamas statement.

« We have decided to hand over four bodies on Thursday » in exchange for which Israel « will release on Saturday » a number of prisoners determined as part of the ceasefire agreement in effect since January 19, declared Khalil Hayya in a speech broadcast on Al-Aqsa TV, the Hamas television channel.

Alain SAYADA for Israel News