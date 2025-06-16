Possible partial collapse at Natanz: towards a strategic turning point?

According to an Israeli source quoted by the Wall Street Journal , signs of partial collapse have been detected in the underground facilities of the Natanz nuclear site , the nerve center of Iran’s enrichment program.

« They thought Natanz was invulnerable. They were wrong. »

Despite layers of concrete, despite the depth, despite the cameras and guards, the invisible hand of Israel or an ally may have struck at the very heart of Iran’s nuclear program .

If Natanz collapses, it’s more than just centrifuges falling: it’s the mullahs’ illusion of nuclear impunity that’s crumbling.

The message is clear: « You dig, we strike. You enrich, we neutralize. »

And that’s just the beginning.

Alain SAYADA