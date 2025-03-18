The double game of Europe on the Arab-Israeli conflict

the barbarity perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and despite the massacre of Alawites in Syria, Europe, particularly France, has not changed its policy on Islamist terrorism and remains in favor of the creation of a Palestinian state, even if the conditions are not appropriate. The latest joint statement from the European Union in Brussels regarding the new Syrian regime and its approval of the Arab League’s peace plan for Gaza confirms the ambiguity of European policy and proves that its double standards persist in the solution to the Israeli-Arab conflict. Only a few weeks after the fall of Bachar el Assad, the Europeans rushed to meet the new master of Syria, Abou Mohammed al Joulani. How can one believe that this notorious jihadist would so quickly abandon Islamist terror and transform into a moderate head of state?



Even worse, Europeans are not capable of saving the minorities in the Middle East and abandon the Christians. They systematically forgive all the horrible crimes committed by Arab dictators such as Saddam Hussein or the Assad family, who used chemical weapons against the minorities in their countries with complete impunity. On the other hand, Europeans stubbornly continue to condemn Israel for daring to defend itself against its enemies, and even attempt to bring its leaders to justice before an international court.



Since the famous Venice Declaration adopted on June 13, 1980, both the Europe of Nine and today the Europe of 26 have been hearing the same refrain and the same moral lessons. And yet, some countries in Europe manage overseas territories thousands of kilometers away from their respective capitals…

The double standards still apply: when Palestinians violate international law and pay salaries to terrorists and their families, it is perfectly legitimate in their eyes; but when the Jewish state reacts after an attack or even builds apartments in its own capital and in a territory that remains « disputed, » well, it is always unanimous condemnation. The Europeans get angry, threatening us with the recall of ambassadors and reprisals.



No! We will not yield to terrorism as the Europeans systematically do, and we will always be the first in the world to come to the aid of minorities in distress such as the Druze, the Kurds, the Yazidis, or the Maronites of Lebanon.



How can one not react in the face of Islamists who promote the cult of death, spread terror, and blindly massacre the elderly, women, and children?



This immoral, revolting behavior is particularly manipulated by leftist movements. How can one not protest in the streets against the barbarity of modern times and yet blindly support the Palestinians of Hamas? Why this silence within feminist movements when Israeli women are raped? Why don’t environmentalists condemn the Hamas arsonists who brutally destroy the lush plantations of the kibbutzim and the blooming gardens?



Why don’t Europeans have the courage to clearly tell the international public opinion: We are in disarray in the face of the economic crisis? We are powerless in the face of the waves of Muslim immigration that invade our countries. We especially fear attacks if we do not give in to the blackmail of the Islamists. We therefore have no choice but to collaborate and pursue a mercantile policy with Arab-Muslim countries.

It’s clear, when Europe is weak, the Islamists triumph.



Israel has been connected to Europe since time immemorial, since the empires of Athens and Rome. The Jews lived on the Old Continent long before the Inquisition and the expulsion from Spain. A large part of their people was annihilated by European barbarians. We are linked to the European hub by History and geography and by the inseparable Mediterranean basin. We share the same democratic and Judeo-Christian values that all the extremists, whether from the Left or the Right, will never be able to erase.

In this context, we should respond with realpolitik and observe all ongoing interests with discretion and without prejudices and biases. Certainly, it is clear that the past must never be forgotten or erased, and we must fight relentlessly against the scourge of anti-Semitism, but we must aspire to a better future. Let us remember that we obtained reparations from Germany, and this heartbreaking and sensitive decision was made heavily precisely to turn the page and establish fruitful diplomatic relations with the country that allowed Nazism and the Holocaust. These relations have been beneficial so far.



To improve relations with Europe, we must therefore proceed with a comprehensive and pragmatic review.

First of all, the classic countries of Western Europe, such as France or Spain, should be separated from the countries formerly controlled by the communist bloc. The populations are diverse and the mindsets and interests are different. They are less involved and not very interested in the conflict in the Middle East, like France for example. Our ties with the Central and Eastern European countries, particularly Hungary, Romania, and the Czech Republic, remain strong. Our relations with Greece, Bulgaria, and Cyprus, as well. This means that there is a positive trend among several European countries to strengthen their relations with Israel. This development is significant and should be welcomed.



Secondly, a clear distinction must be made between European leaders and all the officials who sit in Brussels. In recent years, an anti-Israeli policy and a boycott have been unjustly carried out by the head of diplomacy, Josep Borrell. It is unacceptable that decisive and important decisions on foreign affairs related to the Middle East and Israel’s policy are not made by elected officials.



Thirdly, bilateral and multilateral diplomatic relations should be separated, particularly in the process of resolving the Israeli-Arab conflict. Both parties are aware that the separation is important. Let’s remember that Israel is a member of the OECD. It has signed numerous agreements with each European country and has economic, scientific, cultural, tourist, and strategic interests with the EU and with each state separately.



Given the new geopolitical situation in the Middle East, Europe’s weakness, and the consolidation of our relations with the Trump administration, the time is therefore ripe to restart an open and sincere dialogue with European leaders.

Alain SAYADA for Israel Actualités Digital