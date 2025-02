The president of the International Auschwitz Committee, Marian Turski,

The president of the International Auschwitz Committee, Marian Turski, has passed away in Poland at the age of 98. This sad news was announced on Tuesday by the Polish weekly for which he worked. Holocaust survivor Marian Turski dedicated his life to the memory of the victims and to educating about the horrors of this dark period in history.

Alain SAYADA for Israel News