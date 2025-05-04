Video: Israel: Ballistic missile fired from Yemen hits near Terminal 3 of Ben Gurion Airport

This Sunday morning, a ballistic missile launched from Yemen struck an area near Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport, prompting a temporary closure of the facility, according to Israeli authorities. This is the first time a projectile has directly impacted the vicinity of this strategic infrastructure, marking a significant escalation in attacks by Houthi rebels.

The impact, which occurred in an orchard in the immediate vicinity of the terminal, caused a large column of smoke visible for several kilometers. Several people were slightly injured by the shockwave, according to the Magen David Adom emergency services.

Warning sirens sounded throughout central Israel, including Gush Dan, the coastal plain, Samaria, and Jerusalem. Air traffic was briefly suspended while runways were inspected and the area secured. However, delays are expected in the coming hours.

The IDF confirmed the origin of the missile and indicated that interception attempts had been made, without yet specifying whether they were effective. This attack comes after a relative two-week lull and underscores the growing reach of Houthi ballistic missile capabilities.

Alain SAYADA – Israel Actualités