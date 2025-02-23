“Delay in the release of terrorists: issues and perspectives of the agreement” by René Taieb

René Taieb Journalist for Israel News 09:07

What explains the delay in the release of the 600 terrorists planned for this evening?

and what is the future of this agreement?

Tonight, Israel made a historic decision to postpone the release of these 600 terrorists, who were already on buses. This choice aims to redefine the rules of the game against Hamas. The decision was made at the political level, despite the contrary opinions of Major General Nitzan Alon and other security officials, who wanted to continue the process.

On the one hand, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by Ministers Katz, Saar and Smotrich, felt that it was time to send a clear message: this situation cannot continue. The macabre ceremonies surrounding the releases, including the shocking display of the coffins of the Bibas family and Oded Lipshitz, as well as the unacceptable replacement of Shiri’s body, have increased Israel’s embarrassment. As a result, the country now wants to ensure that all these violations stop. In the longer term, Israel wants to establish new rules for negotiations, even if that means taking the risk of delaying the return of the hostages’ bodies scheduled for this Thursday.

What are these new rules? A senior minister who met with Netanyahu made it clear that Israel will not withdraw from the Philadelphia axis or the perimeter, and that it will not accept an end to hostilities. Netanyahu is aware that giving in on any of these issues could lead to Smotrich’s resignation and the fall of his government. However, even without pressure, the prime minister has maintained these principles throughout the war.

If Hamas is willing to continue the process of releasing the hostages in exchange for the release of the terrorists, Israel will cooperate, which would constitute an extension of the first phase. On the other hand, if Hamas persists in its initial conditions of cessation of hostilities and withdrawal from the Philadelphia axis, the Israeli army will resume its military operations.

The Israeli political elite believes that Hamas wants to continue the agreement, and believes that it could show flexibility. However, history has shown that Israel has often misinterpreted Hamas’ intentions. It is therefore quite possible that Hamas will refuse to accept the new conditions. In that case, in about two weeks, after Eyal Zamir takes office as chief of staff, fighting could resume. Let’s hope that this time the results will be significantly better.

If you would like any other modifications or a different style, please let me know!

René Taieb Journaliste for Israel Actualités Digital