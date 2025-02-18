Editorial by Alain SAYADA: « Releases of Hostages » A cinematic production worthy of GazaWood

Alain SAYADA for Israel Actualités Digital

Jerusalem 08:18

A staged event orchestrated by Hamas marked the release of Israeli hostages, reminiscent of a cinematic production worthy of Gazawood. As part of the initial negotiations, the terrorist group chose to highlight this release, showcasing its strength through brand-new uniforms. This aims to make the world believe that their movement remains strong in the Gaza enclave. However, a closer examination reveals a different reality.

Since the tragic events of October 7, the IDF has launched a targeted campaign against Hamas, eliminating numerous members of this organization, including key figures like Ismail Haniyeh, who was eliminated in the heart of Tehran, and Yahya Sinwar, who had tried to hide from house to house in Gaza. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had promised that all those with Israeli blood on their hands would be hunted down, and this commitment has been translated into concrete actions.

During this exhibition of the hostages’ release, it is notable that, despite the presence of a few hundred armed Hamas members, their impact seems considerably reduced. Despite the defeatism expressed by certain sectors of the Israeli left and by Israel’s adversaries, it is undeniable that Israel has won this war. For nearly 20 years, the country has never been stronger, having also managed to neutralize Hezbollah in the north by eliminating several of its leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah. Iran, for its part, has not been able to confront the IDF, not to mention the Houthis, who do not pose a significant threat.

The fight against Hamas continues, with the objective of completely eliminating its influence in the Gaza Strip. However, combating such a radical ideology proves to be complex. For the Jewish people, the necessity of demonstrating strength against an enemy that seeks the elimination of Jews is paramount. The alliance with the United States, under a presidency favorable to Israel, offers a different future perspective. However, this should not prevent Israel from remaining vigilant and anticipating the movements of its adversaries.

The major issue remains the prevention of a potential Iranian nuclear capability, which would constitute a catastrophe for the stability of the region and could trigger a nuclear proliferation race in the Near and Middle East. Israel and its allies are therefore on alert.

Am Israel Hay

