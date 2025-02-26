F-15EX: The aircraft that could destroy Egypt’s ambitions.

Alain SAYADA Editor in Chief of Israel Actualités Digital

The plane that threatens Egypt’s ambitions for air supremacy over Israel

Recently, rumors have emerged, which I consider unfounded, suggesting that Egypt is about to finalize an agreement with China for the acquisition of modern fifth-generation fighters, accompanied by innovative weapons, such as air-to-air missiles with a range of 150 to 200 km. According to these reports, this would allow Egypt to counteract Israel’s undisputed air dominance in the skies of the Middle East.

The Egyptians believe that their new fighter, which recently made an impressive aerial demonstration in the skies of the Middle East, combined with its advanced radar and long-range air-to-air missiles, will allow their air force to strike Israeli aircraft as they head towards their targets in Egypt, all from a safe distance and without the risk of being exposed to Israeli weapons systems. This, they say, could thwart Israel’s intentions, without the latter being able to respond effectively.

However, Egypt seems to have underestimated the depth of Israel’s defense strategy in an environment as unforgiving as the Middle East, where a strategic mistake could lead to disastrous consequences.

Every new weapon system that could threaten Israel’s military supremacy is carefully examined. If a threat is proven, measures are put in place to counter it. For years, Israel has been pushing Western nations, such as the United States and France, not to supply its adversaries with weapons that could change the balance of power. So far, these efforts have borne fruit, leaving Egypt without a response to various weapons systems that could enhance its air superiority.

With the recent announcement of Chinese options and Egyptian statements regarding the “end” of Israeli supremacy, new information has emerged that appears to undermine Egyptian ambitions.

This momentum took shape last year, when it was announced that Israel would receive two squadrons of the new, modernized version of the F-15EX fighter, specifically tailored to Israeli needs. The aircraft, renowned for its effectiveness in air supremacy, will be equipped with revolutionary long-range radar systems, which, combined with Israel’s air-to-air missiles, should ensure the sustainability of its military capabilities.

Today it was announced that the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has praised the capabilities of the upgraded fourth-generation fighter jet, the F-15EX Eagle II, manufactured by Boeing.

In its 2024 annual report, the Pentagon’s Directorate of Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) assessed the F-15EX as operationally effective in the air superiority role, even when operating alongside fifth-generation aircraft.

The report states, according to the FlightGlobal website, that « the F-15EX is capable of identifying and tracking all threats at appropriate ranges, using integrated and external systems to identify them and directing weapons while maintaining survivability on the battlefield. »

The report said the twin-engine fighter jet performed well in areas such as reliability, availability and maintainability, noting that it met most of the targets set.

Pilots who conducted the survey expressed generally positive opinions about the F-15EX’s cockpit design.

So far, Boeing has delivered six F-15EX aircraft to the U.S. Air Force for experimental purposes, including a fighter version.

The report said the F-15EX successfully conducted tests against fifth-generation enemy aircraft in air defense and counterattack missions.

The aircraft also proved effective in air-to-ground attack missions.

While DOT&E did not release specific details on how these results were achieved, it noted that the tests exposed the aircraft to advanced threat levels consistent with modern challenges.

The missions were primarily aimed at achieving air superiority, including offensive air missions, cruise missile defense, air defense and escort of high-value air assets, with precision strikes against ground targets as a secondary objective.

The data supporting the conclusion on operational effectiveness was collected during a field evaluation conducted by the US Air Force in 2024 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. (Arab Defense)

