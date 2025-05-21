Israel Thwarts Alleged Iranian Plot Against Defense Minister Katz

Jerusalem, May 21, 2025 — Israeli security services have arrested two citizens suspected of acting on behalf of Iran in what authorities describe as a thwarted plot targeting Defense Minister Israel Katz.

According to a joint statement from the Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security agency) and Israeli police, the suspects—Roy Mizrahi and Almog Atias, both 24-year-old students at the Technion and residents of Nesher—are accused of conducting surveillance and gathering sensitive information, including photographs of Kfar Achim, the town where Minister Katz resides.

Investigators allege that Mizrahi maintained ongoing contact with Iranian operatives throughout 2025, carrying out several security-related missions—some in coordination with Atias. The two suspects reportedly understood they were working under Iranian direction and that their actions could jeopardize national security. Financial incentives were believed to be a motivating factor.

As part of these operations, Mizrahi allegedly purchased a new mobile phone, installed a secure messaging application to communicate with his handlers, and transported a buried bag believed to contain an explosive device under direct instruction from his Iranian contacts.

The Israeli prosecution is expected to file formal charges in the coming days. Security sources emphasized that this case highlights continued efforts by foreign intelligence services and terrorist networks to recruit Israeli citizens for hostile activities.

Defense Minister Israel Katz responded to the incident by thanking the Shin Bet and police for their swift intervention:

“I commend Israel’s security services for foiling this Iranian plot against me as Defense Minister. Iran continues to orchestrate terrorist activity against Israeli leaders and citizens alike, directly and through its regional proxies,” Katz said.

He reiterated his commitment to countering Tehran’s influence:

“I will not be deterred by threats. I remain fully committed to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and to dismantling the terror networks it sponsors.”

Security agencies have renewed warnings to Israeli citizens, urging them to avoid any contact with foreign agents and to report suspicious communications immediately.

Alain SAYADA

Redacteur en Chef d’Israel Actualités