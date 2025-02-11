Trump: “If all hostages are not released by Saturday, all hell will break loose”

US president sets ultimatum to Hamas after suspension of hostage releases, threatening to end Gaza ceasefire.



US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all hostages still being held in Gaza by midday Saturday. “If all the hostages are not released by 12:00 noon on Saturday, I will end the ceasefire and give free rein to the anger,” he said from the Oval Office. Trump also mentioned his intention to discuss the ultimatum with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This statement comes after Hamas announced the suspension of the hostages’ release, accusing Israel of not respecting the terms of the agreement. The Palestinian group argued that delays in the return of displaced persons to northern Gaza, military strikes in various parts of the Gaza Strip, as well as the failure to deliver humanitarian aid, were in violation of the commitments made.

