Trump reimposes ‘maximum pressure’ on IranTrump reimposes ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran, withdraws from UNRWA and CDHTrump reimposes ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran

« This is a very tough measure for Iran , » the president said of the order. « I hope we don’t have to use it too often. »

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders Tuesday aimed at reimposing “maximum pressure” sanctions on Iran and withdrawing the United States from the U.N. Human Rights Council and UNRWA, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

In an apparent indication of changes in his foreign policy outlook from his first term, during which he was advised by Iran hawks like John Bolton and Brian Hook, Trump said he was “torn” about signing the order against Iran.

« It’s very tough on Iran, » Mr. Trump said.

« I hope we won’t have to resort to it too often. »

« I’m not happy to do it, » he added.

Trump’s second executive order again withdrew the United States from the U.N. Human Rights Council, the Geneva-based rights body that critics accuse of being systematically anti-Israel.

The move also follows the Biden administration’s suspension of funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), following reports that its employees had ties to Hamas and were involved in the October 7 atrocities against innocent Israeli civilians.

According to Reuters, a working group of the UN Human Rights Council plans to review the human rights record in the United States next August, as part of a routine assessment that all countries undergo every two to three years. While the council does not have legally binding authority, its discussions have political significance, and criticism can increase international pressure on governments to adjust their policies. Perhaps that is another reason for Trump’s departure: what is the point of paying for a berating session at the expense of Iran, Russia and China?

The Trump administration’s decision also comes amid uncertainty over the future of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which plays a role in promoting human rights abroad. Concerns have been raised about whether the agency is consistent with the president’s “America First” policy and how its funding is allocated.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused USAID of “total disobedience” and said, “We had no choice but to take control of the situation.” In an exclusive interview with Fox News in El Salvador, Rubio criticized the agency for its “ total lack of responsiveness ” and announced he would take over as interim director of the aid organization.

“They don’t see themselves as working for the United States,” Rubio told Fox News. “ They just think they’re a global entity and their master is the world and not the United States. That’s not what the law says, and it’s not sustainable. ”

Donald Trump said Tuesday that he hoped the order could spur reform of the entire U.N. system. “I’ve always thought the U.N. had enormous potential ,” he said. “But it’s not well run, to be honest.”

« They need to pull themselves together, » he added.

Israel News with Jforum, jewishpress and jns