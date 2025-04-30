The Muslim Brotherhood: Excluded from the Arab world, influential in Europe?

While many Arab countries now consider the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, Europe still seems undecided on how to respond to the movement.Recently, the Kingdom of Jordan officially listed the Brotherhood as a terrorist group, joining a position already taken by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab nations. In these countries, the Muslim Brotherhood is perceived not only as a security threat but also as a subversive ideology incompatible with state stability and public order.Faced with this massive rejection in their own cultural sphere, the Muslim Brotherhood gradually shifted its strategy towards Europe. Unable to continue operating freely in Arab countries, they chose to focus their activities on Western states, notably Belgium, Great Britain, and France.

Their method is based on entryism: a desire to establish themselves within democratic institutions, associations, community structures and sometimes even political parties, with the aim of spreading their Islamist ideology under the guise of respectability.

It is becoming urgent for French and European authorities to face this reality. Why tolerate on our soil a movement that has been massively banned by those who know it best? Why allow ideologies rejected by Arab societies to flourish in French suburbs or in educational, social, and political spheres?

The question is no longer whether the Muslim Brotherhood poses a threat, but when we will have the political courage to answer it clearly…

According to a recent poll, the question of banning the Muslim Brotherhood in France leaves little room for doubt: 82% of French people say they are in favour of a ban , an unequivocal result which reflects a clear position of public opinion on the subject.

Alain SAYADA