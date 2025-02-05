United Airlines to Resume Flights to Israel in March

Before the outbreak of war, United offered the most flights to Israel of any U.S. carrier, with 14 weekly flights from the New York area alone as well as service from Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

United Airlines announced Tuesday that it will resume flights to Israel next month, becoming the first U.S. airline to renew service to Tel Aviv, which has been repeatedly suspended due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Chicago-based carrier will resume flights to Israel from Newark Liberty International Airport on March 15, with daily service beginning two weeks later on March 29.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, welcomed United’s decision to resume nonstop service to Tel Aviv after service disruptions following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas.

« Last week, I spoke with airline executives, following my meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, about the negative consequences of the lack of flights. Israel remains a vital ally and economic partner for our state , » Murphy said.

“This important step eases travel challenges for businesses, the Jewish community and many others in New Jersey and will allow families to travel to see or host loved ones in time for the Passover holiday.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) praised United for “its commitment to serving Tel Aviv and being the first major U.S. airline to resume flights to Tel Aviv this year, followed by Delta’s resumption of flights on April 1.”

« I urge American Airlines and other airlines to restore service to Tel Aviv as quickly as possible , » Schumer said.

“These flights that restore travel opportunities between New York, the United States and Israel are essential for the Israeli economy, for Americans who are eager to begin traveling to Israel again, and for U.S.-Israel relations.”

Before the outbreak of war, United offered the most flights to Israel of any U.S. carrier, with 14 weekly flights from the New York area alone as well as service from Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

“United has long been committed to serving Tel Aviv, and this return will make United the first U.S. airline to resume service this year,” the airline said.

United said it would resume additional flights to Israel based on demand.

Delta Airlines had announced that it would resume flights to Israel in April. American Airlines still does not fly to Israel and has not announced when it plans to resume flights.

The moves by United and Delta will end the monopoly that El Al, Israel’s flagship carrier, enjoyed on the lucrative transatlantic route during much of the 15-month war, which sent fares soaring amid accusations of price gouging.

Israel News with JForum.fr and worldisraelnews.com

United Airlines Suspends Pilot Who Praised Hamas (FLASH90/Moshe Shai)